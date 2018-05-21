Roman Abramovich's visa difficulties

Media player
Chelsea football club owner's visa expired three weeks ago
The BBC's home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford says Roman Abramovich's private plane left the UK on 1 April and has since been in Moscow, Monaco, Switzerland and New York but not back to the UK.
He says the delay in renewing Mr Abramovich's visa could be linked to tensions between London and Moscow in the aftermath of the Sergei Skripal poisoning.
Equally, he says it could be down to "unexpected red tape".
21 May 2018
