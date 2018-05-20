'So much fun': Lip-reading Harry and Meghan

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: Lip-reader on what Meghan and Harry said
We asked lip-reader Tina Lannin what she thinks the couple really said at the wedding.
20 May 2018
