Royal wedding: Highlights
Royal wedding 2018: Highlights from Harry and Meghan's wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple exchanged vows and rings before the Queen and 600 guests at St George's Chapel.

Wearing a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, Ms Markle was met by Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle.

  • 19 May 2018
