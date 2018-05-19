Wedding yay! How Windsor got the party started

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding 2018: How Windsor celebrated
Thousands of well-wishers are in Windsor, while hundreds more camped out overnight to secure the best viewing spot.
We spoke to people getting into the party spirit on the streets of Windsor.
Filmed by Ed Ram Produced by Sophie van Brugen
-
19 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window