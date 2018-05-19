Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive

Video

The pageboys and bridesmaids - accompanied by their mothers - have arrived at the royal wedding.

Princess Charlotte is among six bridesmaids and her brother Prince George is one of four page boys.

Other bridesmaids include Prince Harry's goddaughters, Zalie Warren and Florence van Cutsem, Ms Markle's goddaughters, sisters Remi and Rylan Litt, and Ivy Mulroney.

The other pageboys are Harry's godson, Jasper Dyer and twin brothers Brian and John Mulroney.