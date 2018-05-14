MI5 chief on Russia's 'aggressive' actions

Media player
MI5 chief condemns Russia's 'aggressive' actions
The head of the MI5, Andrew Parker, has warned the Russian government is trying to undermine European democracies with "malign" activities.
He also told European security chiefs in Berlin that the Kremlin has chosen to "build Russian greatness" through "aggressive and pernicious" actions.
He said Russia's meddling in Western elections and its invasion of Crimea were not acceptable and warned that Russia risked becoming a "more isolated pariah".
14 May 2018
