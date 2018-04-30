Weather: Rain and wind warnings for parts of UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parts of the UK are experiencing an 'unseasonably cold' and wet start to the week
-
30 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43948023/parts-of-the-uk-are-experiencing-an-unseasonably-cold-and-wet-start-to-the-weekRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window