'I fear being in a hospital, not death'

Tommy was diagnosed with dementia in 2011. He isn’t scared to die – but he’s terrified of going into hospital.

He says hospital staff don’t always understand the needs of dementia patients. New research commissioned by the National Institute for Health Research says care isn’t always good enough.

The Department of Health says it aims to make England the best place in the world to live with dementia.

