London Bridge: A tale of two cities
Fifty years ago, London Bridge wasn't falling down, but it was sinking. So it was sold to an American entrepreneur.
Robert P McCulloch bought it for $2.4m (then over £1m), dismantled it and rebuilt it in Arizona's Lake Havasu City.
18 Apr 2018
