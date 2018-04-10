Queen and Attenborough share a joke

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Her Majesty and the naturalist took a stroll around the palace grounds.
The Queen and Sir David Attenborough saw the funny side when they came across a strangely placed sundial in the palace grounds.
The scene is from a documentary, The Queen's Green Planet, to be broadcast on ITV at 9pm on Monday 16 April.
This video has been removed for rights reasons.
-
10 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43714489/her-majesty-and-the-naturalist-took-a-stroll-around-the-palace-groundsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window