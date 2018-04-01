BBC Breakfast falls for April Fools joke

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Breakfast falls for newspaper's April Fools Brexit joke
A story in The Observer about Brexit emojis fooled the BBC Breakfast team.
The presenters realised they'd fallen for the April Fools fake story after viewers pointed out what reporter Scherzo Primavera's name means in Italian: Joke of spring.
-
01 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43610519/bbc-breakfast-falls-for-newspaper-s-april-fools-brexit-jokeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window