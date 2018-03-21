Media player
Facebook treating me 'unfairly', says Aleksandr Kogan
Dr Aleksandr Kogan, who worked with Cambridge Analytica to scrape the data of millions of people from Facebook, says he is being "scapegoated" and actions taken against him have been "extremely unfair".
He told the Today programme: "My view is that I’m being basically used as a scapegoat by both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. Honestly we thought we were acting perfectly appropriately. We thought we were doing something that was really normal."
