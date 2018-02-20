We are not complacent, says Save the Children chief

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oxfam scandal: We are not complacent, says Save the Children UK chief
The chief executive of Save the Children UK says the crisis faced by Oxfam has been a wake-up call for the entire aid sector.
Kevin Watkins was addressing MPs on the international development committee investigating Oxfam's handling of sexual misconduct allegations faced by its aid workers in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.
"What has come to light over the last couple of weeks cautions all of us against complacency," he said.
"We have to strengthen our systems across all of our programmes."
-
20 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-43131376/oxfam-scandal-we-are-not-complacent-says-save-the-children-uk-chiefRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window