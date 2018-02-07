Suffragettes and Suffragists
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Suffragettes and suffragists

Suffragettes and suffragists both wanted votes for women but they took very different approaches to get it.

The non-violence of suffragists was rejected by suffragettes who frequently damaged property to get what they wanted.

  • 07 Feb 2018
Go to next video: The truth about force feeding