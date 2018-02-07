Media player
Suffragettes and suffragists
Suffragettes and suffragists both wanted votes for women but they took very different approaches to get it.
The non-violence of suffragists was rejected by suffragettes who frequently damaged property to get what they wanted.
07 Feb 2018
