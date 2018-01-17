Difficult driving as snow sweeps Scotland

Media player
Difficult driving conditions as snow sweeps Scotland
Police in Dumfries and Galloway warned against "all but essential travel" on Tuesday night.
Dumfries and Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team - which was set up to respond to severe weather situations - released a video showing difficult driving conditions in the area.
17 Jan 2018
