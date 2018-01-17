Difficult driving as snow sweeps Scotland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Difficult driving conditions as snow sweeps Scotland

Police in Dumfries and Galloway warned against "all but essential travel" on Tuesday night.

Dumfries and Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team - which was set up to respond to severe weather situations - released a video showing difficult driving conditions in the area.

  • 17 Jan 2018
Go to next video: Drivers battle snow in parts of N Ireland