Buckingham Palace 'over-reacting'

Queen's lingerie supplier 'never said anything' about fittings
June Keaton, of Rigby and Peller, which supplies lingerie for the Queen, says her book does not include anything about the monarch's bra fittings and was written for her family.
11 Jan 2018
