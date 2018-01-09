Harry and Meghan visit youth radio station
Harry and Meghan visit Brixton youth radio station

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the Mayor of Lambeth and the leader of Lambeth Council during a visit to Brixton.

They were also greeted by members of youth radio station Reprezent.

