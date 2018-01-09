A 'melting pot of factors' in equal pay
Employment lawyer Jennifer Millins, who represents several women taking claims against the BBC, said a "whole melting pot of factors" goes into cases about pay inequality.

She is representing former China editor Carrie Gracie, who quit her post citing "unlawful pay discrimination".

Ms Millins told BBC Two's Newsnight that Ms Gracie was "very clear" she did not want to be paid more.

