Latest weather forecast after Storm Eleanor

Weather forecast after Storm Eleanor hits much of the UK
Storm Eleanor has caused strong winds to affect much of the UK on Wednesday.
Gusts of up to 100mph over night has brought disruption to transport and power supplies.
03 Jan 2018
