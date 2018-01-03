Firefighters fix loose scaffolding in capital
Fire crews have been called to a building near Oxford Circus in central London after scaffolding came loose, following a night of stormy weather.

Storm Eleanor has battered many parts of the UK, and in the capital gusts reached more than 40mph (64km/h) on Wednesday morning.

  • 03 Jan 2018
