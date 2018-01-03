Firefighters fix loose scaffolding in capital

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters fix loose scaffolding in central London
Fire crews have been called to a building near Oxford Circus in central London after scaffolding came loose, following a night of stormy weather.
Storm Eleanor has battered many parts of the UK, and in the capital gusts reached more than 40mph (64km/h) on Wednesday morning.
-
03 Jan 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window