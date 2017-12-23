Big Ben's iconic bongs return
This was the moment Big Ben's iconic bongs returned, to ring across the festive period.

The Great Bell of the Elizabeth Tower fell silent in August whilst repair work was carried out.

The chimes were most recently reactivated for Armistice Day in November and will continue to be rung for special occasions during its four-year restoration period.

