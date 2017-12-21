Jailed mum 'could have happier Christmas'
Jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'eligible for early release'

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran for 18 months, has been told she is eligible for early release, her husband has said.

Speaking to the BBC, Richard Ratcliffe said the family is now hoping for "a much happier Christmas".

