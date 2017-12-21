Jailed mum 'could have happier Christmas'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jailed Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'eligible for early release'
British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran for 18 months, has been told she is eligible for early release, her husband has said.
Speaking to the BBC, Richard Ratcliffe said the family is now hoping for "a much happier Christmas".
-
21 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-42449991/jailed-nazanin-zaghari-ratcliffe-eligible-for-early-releaseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window