Richard Ratcliffe: ‘Days to weeks’ before Nazanin is freed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Richard Ratcliffe: ‘Days to weeks’ before Nazanin is freed

British-Iranian mum Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in Iran for 18 months, has been told she is eligible for early release, her husband has told BBC 5 live.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Richard Ratcliffe said “it might be days to weeks” before his wife is released.

  • 21 Dec 2017
Go to next video: Nazanin: The politics explained