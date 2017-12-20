Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex Met detective: Sex cases review will highlight police cuts
Former Met Police Det Insp Hamish Brown says the force "fell short" in the two collapsed sex cases of Liam Allan and Isaac Itiary.
However, he says with 10,000 officers cut from the organisation, "there has to be some give somewhere".
-
20 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-42423593/ex-met-detective-sex-cases-review-will-highlight-police-cutsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window