Ebrahimi sister: 'Shocking racism'
Bijan Ebrahimi's sister: 'Shocking institutional racism'

The family of Bijan Ebrahimi, who was murdered following failures by Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council, has welcomed a report which found evidence of institutional racism in both organisations.

The council and police say they accept the report's findings.

Mr Ebrahimi's sister Manisha Moores said the findings were "shocking".

  • 18 Dec 2017
