Ebrahimi sister: 'Shocking racism'

Bijan Ebrahimi's sister: 'Shocking institutional racism'
The family of Bijan Ebrahimi, who was murdered following failures by Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council, has welcomed a report which found evidence of institutional racism in both organisations.
The council and police say they accept the report's findings.
Mr Ebrahimi's sister Manisha Moores said the findings were "shocking".
18 Dec 2017
