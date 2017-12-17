Harry's jokey warm-up for Obama interview

Video

Prince Harry has interviewed Barack Obama for his guest edit of BBC Radio 4's Today programme - with some innovative questioning techniques.

In the warm-up to the encounter, the prince warns President Obama he will get "the face" if he pauses too long between answers.

For his part, the former president asks whether he needs a British accent and offers to turn the tables and interview Prince Harry.

The interview, recorded at this year's Invictus Games in Canada, will be broadcast for Prince Harry's guest edition of the programme on December 27th.