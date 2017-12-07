Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Queen commissions aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth
A ceremony in Portsmouth brings the largest and most expensive warship ever built for the Royal Navy, The Queen Elizabeth, into service.
-
07 Dec 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-42266849/the-queen-commissions-aircraft-carrier-hms-queen-elizabethRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window