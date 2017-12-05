The author of the review into the Manchester Arena bombing says it was conceivable the attack could have been avoided.

David Anderson QC said Salman Abedi was a "subject of interest" and opportunities to stop him were missed.

But he has also said it was "unknowable" whether reopening investigations into Abedi would have thwarted his plans, adding: "MI5 assesses that it would not."

Greater Manchester Police said its officers would "never stop learning".