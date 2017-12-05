Manchester attack: 'Opportunities missed' to stop bomber
The author of the review into the Manchester Arena bombing says it was conceivable the attack could have been avoided.
David Anderson QC said Salman Abedi was a "subject of interest" and opportunities to stop him were missed.
But he has also said it was "unknowable" whether reopening investigations into Abedi would have thwarted his plans, adding: "MI5 assesses that it would not."
Greater Manchester Police said its officers would "never stop learning".