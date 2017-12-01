Media player
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented with cards
Gifts and cards signed by well-wishers congratulating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement were presented to the royal couple during a walkabout in Nottingham.
Ms Markle was heard saying the gesture was "so sweet".
01 Dec 2017
