Supermarket staff recreate Thriller
Supermarket workers in Jarrow dance into the Halloween spirit

A group of Morrisons workers in Jarrow has gone all out for Halloween by recreating Michael Jackson's Thriller during their time off.

The result has been viewed thousands of times on the team's staff Facebook page.

  • 23 Oct 2017
