'I chose to sleep in a park'

A number of councils in England are regularly buying one-way train tickets for homeless people out of their area, the Victoria Derbyshire show has found.
The strategy can be used to reconnect rough sleepers with family, but one man said he was offered a ticket to a city he had never been to before.
Mhairi started to sleep rough in Bournemouth after suffering post-natal depression.
17 Oct 2017
