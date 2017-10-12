Media player
Elizabeth Hurley: ‘Breast cancer will be beaten’
Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has told BBC Radio 5 live she believes breast cancer can be beaten.
The global ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Pink Ribbon breast cancer awareness campaign told 5 live’s Emma Barnett how sharing medicine is helping the fight against cancer.
She became involved after her grandmother died of the disease in the early 1990s, a period Miss Hurley describes as “The Dark Ages of breast cancer”.
12 Oct 2017
