What’s it really like to work at GCHQ?

Video

Three female GCHQ employees have told BBC Radio 5 live about their experience of working for the secretive intelligence agency.

After being given rare access to meet some of the women who work there, Emma Barnett spoke to Sally, one of the most senior women at GCHQ, and to two young women who joined more recently.

GCHQ works alongside MI5 and the Secret Intelligence Service to protect the UK from terrorism, cyber-attacks, serious crime and espionage.

The organisation wants to increase the number of women working there, and raise awareness of its apprenticeship scheme.