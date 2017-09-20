Drug dealers took over my home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Cuckooing' victim: Drug dealers took over my home

Drug dealers are moving into the homes of vulnerable people, including the disabled and addicts, to sell drugs outside major cities, according to police.

'Sarah' told BBC Radio 5 live she was targeted by a group of dealers from London who moved into her home in Ipswich.

  • 20 Sep 2017