Storm Aileen set to bring 75mph winds
Gusts of up to 75mph are expected to blight parts of the UK when Storm Aileen arrives on Tuesday night.

The storm - the first to be named this season - is forecast to affect much of England and Wales until Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for North Wales, parts of northern England, part of the Midlands and Norfolk.

  • 12 Sep 2017