Storm Aileen set to bring 75mph winds

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Storm Aileen: Winds of up to 75mph forecast
Gusts of up to 75mph are expected to blight parts of the UK when Storm Aileen arrives on Tuesday night.
The storm - the first to be named this season - is forecast to affect much of England and Wales until Wednesday morning.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for North Wales, parts of northern England, part of the Midlands and Norfolk.
-
12 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window