Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is the price of butter going up?
The boss of dairy giant Arla has warned that we could be facing a butter and cream shortage by Christmas.
But what's causing it?
-
06 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window