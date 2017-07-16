Grenfell fire was social murder, says McDonnell

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John McDonnell says Grenfell fire was social murder
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell tells the Andrew Marr programme that the deaths caused by the Grenfell Tower fire were "social murder".
-
16 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window