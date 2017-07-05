Minister close to tears over Grenfell

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell fire: Minister close to tears over 'humbling' visit
Housing minister Alok Sharma has said his visit to meet families involved in the Grenfell Tower disaster was the most humbling experience of his life.
In an emotional statement to the Commons, he said they had been through "unimaginable pain" and it was a tragedy that should never have happened.
-
05 Jul 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window