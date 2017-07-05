Minister close to tears over Grenfell
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell fire: Minister close to tears over 'humbling' visit

Housing minister Alok Sharma has said his visit to meet families involved in the Grenfell Tower disaster was the most humbling experience of his life.

In an emotional statement to the Commons, he said they had been through "unimaginable pain" and it was a tragedy that should never have happened.

  • 05 Jul 2017