'We don't need to test any more cladding'
Video

National Housing Federation chief executive David Orr has argued it's time to stop tests on cladding.

He told Newsnight's Evan Davis it was now time to prioritise what we do to make people feel safe in their homes.

The National Housing Federation represents non-profit housing associations in England.

  • 29 Jun 2017
