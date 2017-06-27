Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Couple visiting all British railway stations
Meet Geoff and Vicki, they're on a mission to visit all 2,563 railway stations in Britain - but the 'All The Stations' journey hasn't been completely smooth.
27 Jun 2017
