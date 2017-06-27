Grenfell husband: I can't do that to her

Video

Sabah Abdullah lost his wife Khadija Khalloufi in the Grenfell Tower fire.

Khadija's body is being flown back to Morocco for burial, but Mr Abdullah was told he would not be able to travel with her because his passport and identification were lost in the blaze.

After the BBC contacted the Home Office, he received his passport in time to fly on Tuesday.

He's been describing his experience to our special correspondent Lucy Manning.