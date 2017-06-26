Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First female soldier leads Queen's Guard at Palace
Captain Megan Couto has become the first female ever to lead the Queen's Guard at Buckingham Palace.
-
26 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window