Video
John Healey: 'I wouldn't use the word murder'
Labour's Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has claimed that victims of the Grenfell Tower fire “were murdered by political decisions that were taken over recent decades”.
John Healey, the shadow housing minister, tells the Today programme he would not use the word "murder" because it is "not yet possible to direct cause and effect".
However, he says he agrees with his colleague that there is "a run down of social housing" a "cut in the capacity of councils and emergency services" and "resistance to any fresh regulation when it's needed".
26 Jun 2017
