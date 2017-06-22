'Tests show some cladding combustible'

Video

The cladding used on some tower blocks in the UK is "combustible" according to government test results, Prime Minister Theresa May has said in a statement to the House of Commons.

Mrs May said that cladding on all relevant tower blocks was being sent for tests, following the Grenfell Tower fire which killed at least 79 people.

Concerns have been raised that the cladding installed on Grenfell Tower during a recent refurbishment may have contributed to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.