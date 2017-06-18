Council leader defends fire response

Media player
London fire: Council leader denies bad handling of fire response
The leader of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Nicholas Paget-Brown, has told the BBC the council has a "very well organised" operation in response to the fire at Grenfell Tower.
Responding to accusations from survivors that the council has not provided the support they need, Mr Paget-Brown said he "understands" the criticisms.
Police say at least 58 people are dead or missing following the fire on Tuesday night. The number is expected to rise.
18 Jun 2017
