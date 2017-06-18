Council leader defends fire response

Video

The leader of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Nicholas Paget-Brown, has told the BBC the council has a "very well organised" operation in response to the fire at Grenfell Tower.

Responding to accusations from survivors that the council has not provided the support they need, Mr Paget-Brown said he "understands" the criticisms.

Police say at least 58 people are dead or missing following the fire on Tuesday night. The number is expected to rise.