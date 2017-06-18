'Community is frustrated and angry'
Sadiq Khan: Grenfell Tower community is frustrated and angry

The Mayor of London said the Grenfell Tower community was angry because of 'years of neglect from the council'.

Speaking after a church service to remember those lost in the fire, Sadiq Khan said people felt they had been treated badly because 'some of them are poor, some of them may come from deprived backgrounds, some of them may be asylum seekers and refugees'.

