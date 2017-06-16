Theresa May heckled by angry crowds
Theresa May heckled by angry crowds

Theresa May was heckled by angry crowds as she left a meeting with survivors of the Grenfell tower block fire. The prime minister was previously criticised for only meeting firefighters.

  • 16 Jun 2017
