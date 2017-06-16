Tower block residents share concerns
London fire: Residents in similar tower block share concerns

The BBC has spoken to residents in a similar block to Grenfell Tower, the scene of the fire that has claimed at least 30 lives.

Chalcots estate in nearby Swiss Cottage, Camden, was recently refurbished by maintenance firm Rydon, the same company which carried out work at Grenfell.

Rydon says the work met all building regulations.

