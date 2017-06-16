'They spent £10m on that cladding'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London fire: 'They spent £10m on that cladding'

Protesters at Kensington town hall say £5m for victims of the west London tower block fire is not enough.

Police say at least 30 people died as a result of the west London blaze and are likely to be among around 70 the BBC understands are still missing.

  • 16 Jun 2017
Go to next video: Protesters storm Kensington town hall