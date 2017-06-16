Queen and Prince William visit fire site

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Queen and Prince William visit Grenfell Tower fire site
The Queen and Prince William are visiting a relief centre helping victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
Their visit to the Westway Sports Centre comes after police say some of those killed in the fire at the west London flats may never be identified.
16 Jun 2017
